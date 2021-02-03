Igboho’s visit: One dies as hoodlums destroy Fulani leader’s house, Kara market in Ogun

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Igboho’s visit: One dies as hoodlums destroy Fulani leader’s house, Kara market in Ogun

Sunday Igboho storms Ogun

The residence of Seriki Fulani in Eggua, Ogun community in Yewa North Local Government, was on Monday, razed down by hoodlums shortly after the visit of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho. Nigerian Tribune recalls that Adeyemo was in some Ogun communities in Yewa area of the state over alleged attacks on Yorubas by […]

Igboho’s visit: One dies as hoodlums destroy Fulani leader’s house, Kara market in Ogun
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR