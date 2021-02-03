



Igboho’s visit: One dies as hoodlums destroy Fulani leader’s house, Kara market in Ogun

The residence of Seriki Fulani in Eggua, Ogun community in Yewa North Local Government, was on Monday, razed down by hoodlums shortly after the visit of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho. Nigerian Tribune recalls that Adeyemo was in some Ogun communities in Yewa area of the state over alleged attacks on Yorubas by […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune