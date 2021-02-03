Minister urges Telcoms to uphold ethical business standards 

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has reaffirmed the determination of the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for investments and businesses to thrive through its policy interventions and tasked investors to comply with guidelines and uphold best business practices in the conduct of their affairs in the country. […]

