Russia’s Sputnik V is 91.6% effective against COVID-19 ― Study

The Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine has been found to be 91.6 per cent effective against COVID-19, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet on Tuesday. The peer-reviewed result comes from a phase-three clinical trial conducted in the Russian capital Moscow by the Gamaleya Institute, the body that developed the vaccine. For […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune