Stock market sustains loss by 0.1 per cent

Bearish sentiments persist in the domestic equities market on Wednesday’s as the All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.10 per cent to close at 42,000.01 points amid sustained profit-taking activity. Hence, the year-to-date gain of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ASI declined to 4.2 per cent even as the number of losers outweighed that of […]

