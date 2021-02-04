Ayade to civil servants: Do not expect January salaries soon

CrossRiver evacuate 12MW power , Ayade lauds ex-servicemen, Ayade signs 2021 appropriation, Ayade,Cross river, parking

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade has said civil servants should not expect January salaries anytime soon. The Government made this known in a broadcast on the state-owned radio cooperation, CRBC, by the State Accountant General, Mr Joseph Adie who noted that the delay in payment is courtesy of the breakdown of computer systems […]

