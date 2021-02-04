



Group commends Alaafin’s commitment to education,as another Private University set to take off in Oyo

A group, Alliance of Yoruba Youths Council Worldwide (AYYCW), has commended the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi over his commitment to education. This was stated in a release signed by the president of the group, Dr Akande Kazeem on Wednesday, in celebration of the 50th coronation anniversary of the monarch. The group in the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune