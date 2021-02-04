



Tribune Online

Herdsmen: We are discussing with CBN for security funding ― Cassava farmers

The National President of Nigeria Cassava Growers Association (NCGA), Pastor Segun Adewumi, has said that following the fear of herdsmen attack, most farmer leaders now go to farms with police escorts. He said the situation has deteriorated that most farmers have abandoned their farms despite collecting loans to set up the farms. Speaking with Tribune […]

Herdsmen: We are discussing with CBN for security funding ― Cassava farmers

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune