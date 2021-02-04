Man, 33, sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery

An Abeokuta High Court, on Wednesday, sentenced a 33-year-old man Ibrahim Toyin, to death by hanging for robbing a woman of her handbag at gunpoint. Ibrahim, who was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery had pleaded not guilty to the offences. However, delivering her judgment, Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun, said that all […]

