Man, 33, sentenced to death by hanging for armed robbery
An Abeokuta High Court, on Wednesday, sentenced a 33-year-old man Ibrahim Toyin, to death by hanging for robbing a woman of her handbag at gunpoint. Ibrahim, who was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery had pleaded not guilty to the offences. However, delivering her judgment, Justice Ayokunle Rotimi-Balogun, said that all […]
