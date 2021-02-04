



NCDC confirms 1,340 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 136,030

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,340 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 136,030. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday. “1340 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-320 Lagos-275 Rivers-117 Oyo-100 Akwa Ibom-57 Ogun-51 Ebonyi-48 Benue-44 Adamawa-42 Imo-38 Kwara-35 Gombe-32 Kaduna-31 […]

