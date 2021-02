Tribune Online

Oba of Benin sacks Holy Aruosa Cathedral priest

Citing persistent non-compliance with the tradition by the Chief Priest of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Akpakpa road, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Eware II on Thursday approved the removal of Priest Harrison Okao, as the Ohenosa of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin, also known as Benin National Church. A statement by the secretary, Benin […]

Oba of Benin sacks Holy Aruosa Cathedral priest

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune