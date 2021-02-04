Tribune Online
Ongoing membership registration has constitutional backing ― Gov Buni
Yobe State governor and chairman All Progressives Congress, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has defended the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise at the instance of his interim leadership. Governor Buni in a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor said the exercise enjoys the backing of […]
Ongoing membership registration has constitutional backing ― Gov Buni
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune