



Tribune Online

OPL 245: Documents admitted by Italian court against me not authentic, Adoke alleges

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Adoke (SAN), has alleged that an e-mail admitted by an Italian Court against him is not authentic. In a statement he issued through his lawyer, Mr Femi Oboro of Gromyco Amedu solicitors, London, the ex-minister stated that the campaign against him that […]

OPL 245: Documents admitted by Italian court against me not authentic, Adoke alleges

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune