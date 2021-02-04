OPL 245: Documents admitted by Italian court against me not authentic, Adoke alleges

Alleged money laundering, Adoke’s $2.2m loan repayment, EFCC,bank, Adoke, AGF, Witnesses, Adoke, Adoke’s trial, Adoke, FG, AGF

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Adoke (SAN), has alleged that an e-mail admitted by an Italian Court against him is not authentic. In a statement he issued through his lawyer, Mr Femi Oboro of Gromyco Amedu solicitors, London, the ex-minister stated that the campaign against him that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

