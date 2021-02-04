



Tribune Online

Sunday Igboho’s supporters raise N4.85m in Gofundme target of N51.8m

Supporters of Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho have in 17 hours raised N4.85 million (£9,360) out of a Gofundme target of N51.8 million (£100,000). The Gofundme fundraiser was initiated on Wednesday by one Maureen Badejo. The purpose of the fundraiser is stated to be for the “Purchase of buses for Sunday Igboho.” About […]

Sunday Igboho’s supporters raise N4.85m in Gofundme target of N51.8m

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune