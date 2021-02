Tribune Online

Suspected herdsmen set school ablaze in Kogi, as gunmen kill timber contractor

Some suspected herdsmen on Wednesday afternoon invaded Government Secondary School Iluke in Kabba Bunu local government council and allegedly burnt down the School. Also, a timber contractor based in Ayangba in Kogi State, Mr Ogwu Salihu, has been killed by some unknown gunmen. Tribune Online reliably gathered the school was invaded at about 3 pm […]

