2023: Why we want to expand access to polling units —INEC

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
2023: Why we want to expand access to polling units —INEC

Bayelsa West By-election, redeem your image, governorship election, INEC, Ondo, Ondo election, INEC Ondo card readers, Edo 2020, Deregistration of political parties, Edo, Ondo, elections, INEC, electoral process, court orders, 2023 presidential election, inec chairman, yakubu, obaseki certificate, Postponement of 2019 elections, Senate confirms Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman, yakubu resumes at INEC

Ahead the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed its intention to expand access to polling units across the country. A source at the commission on Thursday, disclosed to Nigerian Tribune that the commission would commence its sensitisation of critical stakeholders on its reason to expand access to polling units, beginning […]

2023: Why we want to expand access to polling units —INEC
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR