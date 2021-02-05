



APC registration in Oyo State: Bwari expresses satisfaction

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Membership Revalidation and Registration Exercise Committee for Oyo State, Hon Abubakar Bawa Bwari has expressed satisfaction over the degree of friendship and brotherhood existing among the stakeholders of the party in the state saying that the exercise has remained satisfactory and hitch free. Speaking at the take-off […]

