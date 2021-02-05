Tribune Online
Bauchi gov gives daughter out in marriage, apologises for not inviting many guests
Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir has given out his daughter in marriage with just a few individuals in attendance. The wedding Fatiha of the Governor’s first female daughter, Hauwa’u Bala Muhammad was impromptu as the representatives of the groom, Muhammadu Lawal Adamu only came to the Government House on Friday to present their […]
