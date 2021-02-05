Tribune Online
EFCC secures conviction of two students, fashion designer
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday, secured the conviction of Opeyemi Olasumbo Folarin and Ogunseye Ajibola Olamilekan before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan for fraudulent impersonation. Folarin, who claims to be a 27-year-old Higher National Diploma student of The Ibadan Polytechnic and Ogunseye who claims […]
