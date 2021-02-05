



Tribune Online

Expanding voters access to polling units will redress low voters turn out ― Yakubu, INEC Chairman

National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said the objective behind the proposed expansion of polling units was to mitigate the trend of poor turn out at general elections. The INEC Chairman made the declaration while addressing the gathering of Chairmen of political parties on Friday as part of […]

Expanding voters access to polling units will redress low voters turn out ― Yakubu, INEC Chairman

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune