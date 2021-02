Tribune Online

Few hours after disagreement, herdsmen allegedly kill farmer in Ondo

Suspected herdsmen on Friday, allegedly killed a 48-year-old farmer, Dayo Ibiye, in Ajowa Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The late Ibiye, father of seven was reportedly left for his farm in the early hours of Friday but was later found dead in the farm. Speaking on the killing of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune