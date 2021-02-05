



Osun Judicial panel: Parents of slain boy seek justice, demand N5bn as compensation

Parents of late Idris Ajibola who was chased to death last year in Osogbo, Osun State capital by some alleged police officers have dragged the offenders before the Osun Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings sitting in the town with a demand of N5billion as damages to […]

