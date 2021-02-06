



APC membership registration, opportunity for youth involvement ― Oladunjoye

The publicity secretary, Caretaker Committee, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, has described the ongoing membership registration of the party as an opportunity for Nigerian youths to get involved in the administration of the country. He therefore urged the youth to register during the exercise. He said, “a lot of […]

