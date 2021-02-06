APC will rule Nigeria for more than 16 years, Senate President tells PDP

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
APC will rule Nigeria for more than 16 years, Senate President tells PDP

Nigerians always in a hurry, Lawan We wont escape next youth uprising, Lawan charges citizens-participation, Plateau traditional rulers  , Senate President, Insecurity, IGP, fuel tanker explosion, Senate President, Kogi, Lokoja, nass probe Senate President, Nigerians , Eid-el Kabir, , age review for employment, N-Power, tax net, Expanded Special Public Works, senate president, , under-declare remittances, empty treasury, senate fight buhari

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan,  has said the All Progressives Congress would dominate the central government for more than the 16 years of the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Lawan made the declaration at the weekend in his Katuzu ward in Bade local government Area of Yobe North Senatorial, while participating […]

APC will rule Nigeria for more than 16 years, Senate President tells PDP
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR