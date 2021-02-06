House of Reps re-run: INEC concludes plans for Magama/ Rijau federal constituency today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded arrangements for the conduct of bye-election into the House of Representatives for Magama / Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Niger State, Prof Sam Egwu made the disclosure, while addressing journalists in Kontagora Local Government Area of the state on the preparedness for the polls.

Prof Sam Egwu gave an assurance that INEC was fully prepared to conduct a credible election.

Also in his own remarks, INEC’s National Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye said the commission had embarked on the re-enactment of the Electoral Act to completely…