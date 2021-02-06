



Tribune Online

I’m grateful for US govt support, thank you President Buhari, Nigerians, says Okonjo-Iweala

Shortly after the United States government-backed her bid to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Friday evening, former Nigerian Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed her gratitude for the backing. She also expressed her appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for their unflinching support for the bid while also congratulating Yoo […]

I’m grateful for US govt support, thank you President Buhari, Nigerians, says Okonjo-Iweala

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune