



Tribune Online

Kano approves Child Rights Act, transmits bill to assembly for passage

Kano State Executive Council has approved the acceptable version of the proposed bill on Child Rights (protection) Act 2010 which reflected the position of Shari’ah on each and every section of the Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003 adopted by the federal government. It would be recalled that after its adoption by the federal government in […]

Kano approves Child Rights Act, transmits bill to assembly for passage

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune