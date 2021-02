Tribune Online

Kano govt arrests 500 beggars

The Kano State government, in its efforts to rid the state of street beggars, who were causing a nuisance to the environment, has arrested 500 beggars for allegedly violating the law that bans street begging in the state. This was just as the beggars were arrested in Kano metropolis with 70 per cent being women […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune