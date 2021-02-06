



Nigeria records 1,624 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 137,654

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,624 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 137,654. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “On the 5th of February 2021, 1624 new confirmed cases and 9 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune