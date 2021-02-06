Oyo govt establishes Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Oyo govt establishes Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation

Oyo govt establishes Centre, Oyo partners private sector, Mankide, Why people want Amotekun to fail

The government of Oyo State has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation, which will be situated in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. The Centre, which is a product of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the state government and Soprano PLC, a Finnish company, will provide training […]

Oyo govt establishes Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR