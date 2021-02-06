



Tribune Online

Oyo govt establishes Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation

The government of Oyo State has approved the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation, which will be situated in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. The Centre, which is a product of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the state government and Soprano PLC, a Finnish company, will provide training […]

Oyo govt establishes Centre of Excellence in Energy Innovation

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune