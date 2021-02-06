US govt formally backs Okonjo Iweala to head WTO

President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday evening offered its strong support to Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported. The move marks another sharp split with former president Donald Trump who paralyzed the organization and opposed the former Nigerian finance minister who was backed by many […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

