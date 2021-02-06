Tribune Online
WTO: Buhari welcomes Okonjo-Iweala’s US endorsement
President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, signifying withdrawal of the country’s objection to the emergence of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO). A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Saturday quoted the […]
