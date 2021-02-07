Approval of 20 private universities a mockery of Nigeria’s education ― ASUU President 

By
Headliners
-
5


Tribune Online
Approval of 20 private universities a mockery of Nigeria’s education ― ASUU President 

We wont compromise standards , Why we are against reopening, ASUU orders members, We are ready to resume, ASUU prsesnts UTAS, ASUU IPPIS Buhari's statement, ASUU, NDDC, Probe, ASUU, COVID-19, Edo, schools

President of Academic Staff Union of Universities( ASUU), Prof ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has described the recent approval of provisional licences by the Federal Government to 20 new private universities to operate as a charade and mockery of university education in the country. He said this at weekend in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online when asked […]

Approval of 20 private universities a mockery of Nigeria’s education ― ASUU President 
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR