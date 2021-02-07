Cryptocurrencies speculative, anonymous, used for money laundering, terrorism ― CBN





Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday explained that its position on cryptocurrencies espoused in its recent circular will remain for the foreseeable future. “The recent regulatory directive became necessary to protect the financial system and the generality of Nigerians (including the youth population) from the risks inherent in crypto assets transactions, which have escalated […]

