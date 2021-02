Tribune Online

ECOWAS appointment excites Folarin Edun

Energy expert and entrepreneur, Folarin Edun, is starting 2021 with big wins. Days back, it was gathered that Edun who has always been passionate about youth empowerment was appointed Youth Ambassador by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Edun, was said to have been appointed for his consistent strides and exemplary service in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune