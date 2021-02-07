



FG to build digital schools in Nigeria ― UBEC Boss

The Federal Government through the Universal Basic Education Commission is to build digital schools across the country. Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, at the commissioning ceremony of some Basic Education projects at the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, saying this was in a bid to actualise the Commission’s vision of a robust digital […]

