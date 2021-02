Tribune Online

Gunmen kidnap Taraba NLC chairman

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday, abducted Comrade Peter Jediel, the Taraba State chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). According to his younger brother, Fidelis, the state NLC chairman was kidnapped in his house in Sunkani, Ardo- Kola local government area of Taraba at around 12:55am while in the sitting room watching television. “I […]

