Leon Spinks, former World Boxing Heavyweight champion, dies of prostate cancer at 67

Leon Spinks, a heavyweight who became undisputed champion when he defeated Muhammad Ali over 15 rounds in 1978, died on Friday at 67 after a long battle with prostate cancer. Along with his brother, Michael, Spinks was a gold medal winner on the 1976 US Olympic boxing team that is regarded as one of the […]

