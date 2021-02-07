Nigeria’s cow war: Northern elites as Orogun Adedigba

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Nigeria’s cow war: Northern elites as Orogun Adedigba

akeredolu s3x Tinubu Buhari Adeniyi Kaduna Buhari Army Lekki twitter Abiodun Police Buhari election Maradi Enugu Visa state junket Gbajabiamila Fani-Kayode el-rufai oyedepo Mailafia #RevolutionNow buhari sleaze Magu Woodberry, jibiti, Hushpuppi, Adesoji Aderemi, Ajimobi Oshiomhole Columbus Majek Fashek, Adesina, Amaechi, Gambari, abba kyari, Odogo, Fiction, UNILAG , sex, South Africa, Nigeria, Ipebi, South west, El-Rufai, Zakari, akure, UNICEF, Abraham Nigeria, Tinubu ademola BUHARI

Oyin Adejobi, late Yoruba cripple thespian renowned for his famous African alternative dispute resolution drama sketches called Kootu Asipa of the 1980s, once allegorized the story of how he became disabled. In Orogun Adedigba, (the wicked co-wife) an autobiographical movie, Adejobi narrativized how his mother’s jealously wicked co-wife puffed up the fire of a destructive […]

Nigeria’s cow war: Northern elites as Orogun Adedigba
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR