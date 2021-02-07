Pregnant unmarried policewoman: Ekiti AG sues IGP

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Pregnant unmarried policewoman: Ekiti AG sues IGP

Ekiti Attorney general

The Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Olawale Fapohunda has instituted a civil suit against the Inspector General of Police seeking an order of court declaring Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations which provides for the discharge from the Police Force, women police officers who become pregnant while unmarried, unconstitutional.  Joined as […]

Pregnant unmarried policewoman: Ekiti AG sues IGP
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR