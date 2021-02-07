Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, revalidates his party membership

Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, revalidates his party membership

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday called on Nigerians to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The Speaker, who described the APC as the “party of progress”, urged Nigerians to take advantage of the registration and revalidation exercise of the party to become members. Hon. Gbajabiamila spoke at […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

