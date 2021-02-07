Tambuwal hosts Sheikh Gumi, says drug trafficking, abuse fueling insecurity

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Tambuwal hosts Sheikh Gumi, says drug trafficking, abuse fueling insecurity

Sokoto govt revokes housing, Tambuwal, housing estate, Sokoto, out-of-school children, Tambuwal, Sokoto, schools, Tambuwal, SARS, SWAT, poverty , Sokoto, contracts, Sokoto, , Tambuwal , Bill, Taxes, Sokoto, legislature, judiciary, Tambuwal legislatives, IDPs, Qatar charity, PDP governors, earth dams, Qur'anic Schools' Old Boys Associations

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has identified the drug trafficking and abuse as factors fueling insecurity in the country. The governor disclosed this on Saturday when he received the Sheikh Ahmed Gumi-led Bandits Repentance Initiative (S-GULBAR Initiative) in Sokoto on Saturday. Gov. Tambuwal said “we should also be mindful of the role that drug abuse […]

Tambuwal hosts Sheikh Gumi, says drug trafficking, abuse fueling insecurity
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR