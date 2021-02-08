



27-year-old man bags life imprisonment for raping teenager in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital has sentenced a 27-year-old man, Farotimi Samuel, to life imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old teenager in the state. The presiding judge, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, while given his verdict, on Monday, said the prosecutor and Attorney General of the state, Wale Fapohunda, was able to […]

