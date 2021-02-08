Another six killed by herdsmen in Plateau

Still reeling from the killings of 12 people in Bassa local government area of Plateau State last week, another six persons were brutally killed on Monday following the invasion of the council by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen.

It would be recalled that the local government area has been under the siege of frequent attack by gunmen. Last week four natives were killed and another six were also killed in what looked like a reprisal attack.

A source close to Kishosho and Zirshe communities of Bassa local government told Nigerian Tribune that the gunmen suspected to killer herdsmen attacked the two communities at about 1:45 am and shot indiscriminately into the air to announce their…