Court sentences Winners’ pastor to three years jail term over $90,000, N4.5m property fraud

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has jailed Winners’ Chapel Treasurer Pastor, Afolabi Samuel, for stealing church funds through fraud. It would be recalled that The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on November 25, 2019, arraigned a Pastor, Afolabi Samuel, before the court for allegedly stealing $90, 000 and N4.5m property of […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune