



Tribune Online

COVID-19: Nigeria records 506 new infections, 20 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 506 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 139,748. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. Nigeria also recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,667. “506 new cases of […]

COVID-19: Nigeria records 506 new infections, 20 deaths

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune