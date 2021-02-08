FG set to modify Nigeria’s education system

The Federal Government has hinted that the current system of education in Nigeria will be modified by reforming learning, curriculum and pedagogy, to keep abreast with modern global practices in education. Minister of State for Education, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who gave the indication. on Monday. in Abuja, admitted that the nation’s educational sector is faced […]

