Kogi: 11 killed in Ajaokuta land dispute

Eleven persons have been reportedly killed in Onyokumi community, Adogu ward in Ajaokuta local government council of Kogi State over a land dispute between Adogu/Ogodo communities Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident occured over the weekend when some youths from one of the warring community visited the fish pond for inspection and they were ambushed. […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune