



Tribune Online

More Nigerians continue to test positive, die of COVID-19 complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows. However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period. Last week, January 30 to February 6, a total of […]

More Nigerians continue to test positive, die of COVID-19 complications ― Analysis

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune