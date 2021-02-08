



NBET’s payment shortfall to GenCos hits N865bn in 21 months ― Report

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) payment shortfall to the electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) between January 2019 and September 2020 is N865billion, Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) data has revealed. Also, the data states that the eleven electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) failed to remit a total of N870 billion within the period. A key […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune