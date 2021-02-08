Police interrogate 80 Fulanis intercepted by Amotekun, Operation Burst in Ibadan

A DAF truck, with registration number  Bauchi KTG 220 ZZ, conveying about 80 passengers of Fulani extraction, were noticed and intercepted by Amotekun Corps and Operation Burst operatives at Iwo Road, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday, at about 5 p.m. The passengers, with 25 cows and 13 motorcycles, were driven by one  Auwalu Mustapha. Nigerian […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

